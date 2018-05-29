Roanoke family trying to recover after floodwaters destroy home

ROANOKE, Va. - Jenny Laughon is taking a look at what's left of her home. Floodwaters hit Sunday and filled the basement and the first floor.

"We had stored a lot of things that belonged to our children -- my grandson's memorabilia, things that we can't replace," said Laughon.

Jenny and her husband and their five children weren't home when the hard rains came. Her stepson lives up the road and rushed down. He broke glass to rescue her dogs. The family returned home to heartbreak.

"What I envisioned in my mind and what I saw when we got here was totally not the same thing at all and it was terrible," said Laughon.

Bedrooms in shambles. A basement destroyed. Memories covered in mud. The Laughons moved 10 years ago to be close to Mud Lick Creek. They thought the waters were calm. Now they have to clean up and replace everything they lost.

"To our knowledge, we have to pay our deductible, which is $5,000, and then we have to deal with the fact that none of our contents are covered," said Laughon.

Right now, the Laughons are staying in a hotel and taking breaks to come back home and pick up the pieces. In such a stressful time, they are finding comfort in their family, friends and community.

"We don't know where to start. We don't know what's next. We don't have a place to live. But we do have a lot of good people," said Laughon.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses. To donate, click here.



