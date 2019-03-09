Roanoke featured on list of best places to live

ROANOKE, Va. - The city of Roanoke has been featured on a list of best places to live.

Roanoke is listed as No. 85 on Livability's 2019 Top 100 Best Places To Live list.

Some of the local elements mentioned in Livability's entry include the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Upper James River Water Trail, the Roanoke Star, bluegrass music and a craft beer scene.

The city received high marks in the education category because of its standout schools, according to Livability.

Click here to read more of Roanoke's entry, along with those of other cities on Livability's list.

