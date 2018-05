ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Fire and Rescue says the residents of the Colonial Yorktown apartments have been evacuated due to Sunday afternoon's flooding.

Those apartments are on the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Mud Lick Road.

The department said in its Twitter post for those displaced to head to Patrick Henry High School for more help.

The Red Cross of Western Virginia and Roanoke City School are helping as well.

