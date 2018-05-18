Roanoke Fire EMS crews on standby for flash flooding

ROANOKE, Va. - Drivers across the region found themselves getting stranded during Thursday night's flood including several cars in Bedford.

The Roanoke Fire EMS crew is on standby with their boats and equipment hooked up and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Chief Jeff Peay of Roanoke Fire EMS said there were multiple swift-water rescues for drivers stranded in high waters throughout Roanoke Thursday night.

“Almost every swift-water call we've been on were completely avoidable. People are doing stuff they should not do like driving through water,” Peay said.

The No. 1 rule he stressed is you never want to drive through flooded roadways.

“Don't drive through standing water. The power of water is hard to tell until you get in it,” Peay said.

Firefighter Josh Compton of Roanoke Fire EMS said swift-water rescue is considered the most dangerous situations that a firefighter can encounter.

“The water is relentless and powerful and you can't turn it off. If you get stuck you can drown,” Compton said.

Peay encourages everyone not to drive during flash flooding unless it's absolutely necessary.

