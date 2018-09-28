Roanoke Fire EMS hosts free car seat safety event as part of Child Passenger Safety Week

ROANOKE, Va. - As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, Roanoke Fire EMS is hosting a car seat safety event this weekend.

Organizers said the focus is to educate parents on how to install a safety seat properly.

Tiffany Bradbury, spokesperson of Roanoke Fire EMS, said the event is more of an education service where certified crews will show you how to install your child safety seat correctly.

“There’s often confusion about about how long they need to rear-face or how long they need to stay in a safety seat. We can clear all that up for them,” Bradbury said.

This event is free and will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the upper parking lot area of Target.

