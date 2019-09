ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS officials are investigating the cause of a garbage truck fire.

Authorities say it happened around 11 a.m. on Marshall Avenue near 6th Street SW.

The truck broke down and was being hauled away when the tow truck driver noticed it was on fire and unhooked the truck, according to officials. No one was inside the cab since the truck was being towed away.

