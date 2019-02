ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire Emergency Medical Services is investigating what caused a fire at the Grandin Road laundromat Sunday night.

According to fire officials, fire crews were called around 7:45 p.m. and found heavy smoke upon arrival on the scene.

Six people were treated for smoke inhalation, but fire officials say everyone is OK.

There is no word how much the damages cost.

