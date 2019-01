ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire EMS says it's responding to numerous trash can fires officials believe were intentionally set in the downtown Roanoke Area and the area of Patterson Avenue Southwest.

If you see anything suspicious, you're asked to call the Roanoke Police Department.

This is a developing story, we'll update when we learn more from fire crews.

