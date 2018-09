ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS Department responded to a fire around 6:40 p.m. Thursday night, according to a statement from the department's Facebook page.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue on Thursday night.

One dog was rescued and taken to Emergency Veterinary Service of Roanoke, according to officials.

Authorities say the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.