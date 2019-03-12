Roanoke's Franklin Road bridge to open in late March

ROANOKE, Va. - After the completion date was pushed back from January to March, the Franklin Road bridge is finally done.

The $14.5 million project has been underway since January 2017, and was originally supposed to be finished in January 2019. The construction date was pushed back to March due to rain and cold weather.

The bridge will be officially open for business after March 22, when the city is hosting a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the bridge at 11:30 a.m.

The city says the bridge will now serve around 9,600 drivers, in addition to the pedestrians and bike riders.

The bridge columns will feature art from Tucker Mara to convey the history of the Old Southwest neighborhood, with each panel focusing on a specific architectural design.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.