Roanoke gets more than 400 online responses for Comprehensive Plan, number continues to rise

ROANOKE, Va.- - The City of Roanoke will hold the first of 10 community meetings Tuesday to get more ideas about what people would like to see in Roanoke for the next 20 years.

As of the time of this publication, city planners have received more than 400 responses from an online survey.

Compiling some of those responses, we found out people are interested in job growth and economic development, the expansion of the Greenway and more options for safe, affordable housing.

All of these ideas could be used to create the next Comprehensive Plan for Roanoke to guide the city until 2040.

"We're glad to see people so excited about it. People really take it to give really thoughtful answers. So we're really excited about what we heard thus far," said Wayne Leftwich, senior planner.

There's another six weeks before the survey closes. Those who participate could win a $100 gift card.

The first meeting is Tuesday at the Williamson Road Library from 5-7 p.m. Visit Plan Roanoke for a list of all the meeting dates and to take the survey.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.