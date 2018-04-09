Roanoke Goodwill store set to close

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke Goodwill store is set to close at the end of June.

The store, located at 3418 Orange Avenue, opened in September 2009.

According to officials with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, the financial performance at the store was affected by the traffic congestion in the section of the Route 460 corridor where the store is located. The congestion resulted in reduced visibility from the street and declining foot traffic.

In preparation for the store closing, Goodwill will work with its nine full-time and seven part-time employees to relocate them to other open positions in nearby Goodwill stores. No layoffs are anticipated with this closing.

Goodwill is looking for options that will allow the organization to continue to accept donations on the Orange Avenue corridor to support the mission.

Goodwill’s closing of the Orange Avenue store location comes on the heels of another high-profile closing in the area. The Walmart Neighborhood Market that was located right across the street closed for business in January of this year.

