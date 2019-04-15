Roanoke group moves forward with needle-exchange program with police chief's support

Roanoke is getting closer to having a blueprint to help combat the opioid crisis that includes a needle-exchange program.

A group of community leaders called the Collective Response presented its progress to City Council on Monday afternoon.

A total of 180 people are part of the "collective" that meets monthly to help create a plan.

One doctor involved says Roanoke is leading the commonwealth in this approach.

“We're hoping that this can be a model for the state, so what we're developing -- tools, the information, the products that we're developing as a part of this -- hopefully can serve other communities as well,” said Dr. Kimberly Horn, research professor at Virginia Tech Research Institute.

The Collective was created in September of last year and hopes to present its recommendations to City Council by summer.

