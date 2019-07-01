Roanoke gun task force holding remembrance program for gun violence victims, families

ROANOKE, Va.- - The City of Roanoke is remembering those who died because of gun violence.

"Roanoke Remembers: Healing the Wounds of Gun Violence in our Community," is part of the city's task force to reduce gun violence.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb says the program will honor and remember those who have died while offering healing support to their families and those impacted in the community.

"The wall outside the auditorium at William Fleming High School will become a memorial wall and folks can bring physical pictures to put on the wall that day or they can send a digital image to us in advance and we will print those images out and it will become part of a loop video that we utilize doing the program to recall the names and faces of love ones who have died," Cobb said.

There will be grief counselors on site along with prayers, poems, dance and story sharing.

"Roanoke Remembers starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the auditorium at William Fleming. Door open at 4 p.m. Photos may be submitted by email prior to the event to be included in the video presentation of loved ones to be remembered by contacting the City Clerk's Office at clerk@roanokeva.gov

