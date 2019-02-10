Roanoke gym members run 5.8 miles while carrying donations on their backs

ROANOKE, Va. - Members of Crunch Fitness gym in Roanoke took off for a unique workout Saturday morning.

Their 5.8-mile journey started at the gym and took them all the way to the front door of Total Action for Progress.

It was what they brought with them that makes the journey truly special. Each member of the gym had collected items to donate to the veterans' program.

One veteran said that program helped him get back on his feet after seven years serving.

The donations included food and clothing.

