Roanoke high school teacher selected as city's Teacher of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. - An educator who teaches at William Fleming High School and the Roanoke Technical Education Center was selected as Roanoke's Teacher of the Year.

Raymond Cotter was selected Tuesday night during a ceremony at the Jefferson Center.

Cotter, who teaches engineering at William Fleming High School, received $1,000 from Hughes Associates Architects and Engineers. He will now go on to compete in the Regional Teacher of the Year Program.

Mathis Seal, the runner-up, received $750 from Education Staff and Management Solution.

Before the banquet, Zee's Salon pampered all of the Teacher of the Year candidates with free hair-styling, makeup and massages.

