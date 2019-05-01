Roanoke

Roanoke high school teacher selected as city's Teacher of the Year

He received a $1,000 prize

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. - An educator who teaches at William Fleming High School and the Roanoke Technical Education Center was selected as Roanoke's Teacher of the Year. 

Raymond Cotter was selected Tuesday night during a ceremony at the Jefferson Center. 

Cotter, who teaches engineering at William Fleming High School, received $1,000 from Hughes Associates Architects and Engineers. He will now go on to compete in the Regional Teacher of the Year Program. 

Mathis Seal, the runner-up, received $750 from Education Staff and Management Solution. 

Before the banquet, Zee's Salon pampered all of the Teacher of the Year candidates with free hair-styling, makeup and massages. 

