Roanoke inmate dies five days after he was found hanging jail cell, deputies say

ROANOKE, Va. - A man is dead after authorities say he hanged himself in his jail cell Thursday, according to the Roanoke Sheriff's Office.

While collecting dinner trays around 5:12 p.m. Thursday, authorities say inmates alerted them that inmate Jeffery Wayne Lee was hanging in his Roanoke City Jail cell.

Authorities say additional deputies and medical staff immediately began performing CPR and used an automated external defibrillator until EMS crews arrived.

Roanoke EMS crews reportedly took Lee to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead five days later.

City officials say an autopsy has been performed by the medical examiner's office and that his death has been ruled a suicide.

Deputies say Lee was processed into Roanoke City Jail on April 27 on suspicion of statutory burglary, robbery of a residence, grand larceny and failure to appear out of Roanoke City.

