Roanoke man accepts charges of beating man, tying him up, and setting apartment on fire

ROANOKE, Va. - A man accused of beating another man and setting his apartment on fire accepted his charges Tuesday.

21-year-old Omarr Martin pleaded “no contest” Tuesday morning in Roanoke. A judge set sentencing for March 5, 2019.

Martin is being held without bond and is facing five years to life in prison.

The victim, 72-year-old Skip Kakert, told 10 News he barely survived the attack in his Colonial Avenue apartment last year.

The prosecution and defense agreed Tuesday on many details that Kakert told us at the time.

The two had an argument, Martin beat him up, tied up his wrists and ankles, and left him for dead in his bathtub while he set his apartment on fire.

A neighbor heard his screams and helped him escape.

Kakert tells 10 News he’s doing fine and is grateful for the donations he’s received.

We also learned the fire caused $35,000 in damages.



