Roanoke man admits to lighting Little Caesars on fire

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man could face prison time for setting fire to a local pizza restaurant.

Kurt Davis pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to burglary and arson charges.

Security cameras showed Davis break into the Little Caesars on Brandon Avenue in February. Once inside the restaurant, he set several pizza boxes on fire.

The building was significantly damaged and is still under repair.

After the fire, the sign outside Little Caesars originally said it would reopen in spring 2018, then it changed to late spring. Now, as we are in the middle of summer, the owner says he is not sure if it will reopen as a Little Caesars or if it will be used as something else.

Davis is set to be sentenced in September.

