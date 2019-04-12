Roanoke man arrested after police chase goes through three counties

VINTON, Va. - A 35-year-old Roanoke man is in custody after law enforcement says he led them on a chase that took place in three counties.

At 1:57 a.m. Friday, a Vinton Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Honda Accord, but when the officer activated his lights, the Honda accelerated and the officer pursued, according to the Police Department.

The pursuit began on East Madison Avenue, continued onto Washington Avenue and from there crossed into both Bedford and Franklin counties.

When the pursuit entered Route 122, state police deployed stop sticks to end the chase, according to the Police Department.

At that point, the stop was conducted and the driver, Jordan Scott Overstreet, was arrested.

Overstreet was wanted out of Franklin County on suspicion of a probation violation, and after Friday morning's incident, he now faces a charge of eluding the police.

Overstreet is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.