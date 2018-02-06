Roanoke man arrested, another hospitalized after stabbing, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - One man had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday after being stabbed in Roanoke.

At 12:52 p.m., police arrived at the 700 block of Riverland Road, where they found a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Police said he was conscious and talking and was taken to Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Aaron Gray, of Roanoke, at the scene. They believe he stabbed the man after the two got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Police said Gray and the victim knew each other prior to the stabbing.

Gray was taken to the Roanoke City Jail, where he was charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond.

