Roanoke man charged with online child sex crimes

ROANOKE, Va. - A 35-year-old Roanoke man faces multiple felony counts of online solicitation of a minor.

State police arrested Jarett Henshaw on March 27, in connection with an undercover, online operation.

The three charges, filed in Rockingham County, stem from that operation, during which police say Henshaw solicited an ICAC Task Force investigator.

The ICAC Task Force special agent’s investigative, online profile was that of an underage girl.

Through the course of the investigation, police say they identified Henshaw as the coordinator of a private, online chat room that has engaged with numerous unknown minors.

As a result, Virginia State Police officials encourage anyone with information concerning Henshaw, the chat room and/or any victims to contact the ICAC Task Force by email at novadcicac@vsp.virginia.gov.

Henshaw, who is a former WSLS 10 employee, has been released on bond.

