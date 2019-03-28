Roanoke man charged with second-degree murder after suspicious deadly fire in 2017

ROANOKE, Va. - A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a suspicious deadly fire in 2017, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Osha Casey, 36, of Roanoke was charged with second-degree murder after an investigation after recent developments in the investigation. He is being held at Roanoke City Jail with no bond.

Luis Morales was found dead at the scene in the 300 block of Westside Boulevard NW on Nov. 4, 2017.

Evidence at the scene led authorities to investigate Moraels' death as a homicide.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.