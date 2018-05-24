Roanoke man discovers sister he never knew he had

ROANOKE, Va. - Thanks to ancestry.com and some perseverance, a Roanoke man just discovered a sister he never knew he had until this week.

His sister, Rachel Grimes-Babor, found Dominick Swain of Roanoke using the ancestry.com DNA testing.

The two were born 11 months apart.

He's currently living in Roanoke running a small business.

She's now married and living in Colorado.

"It was very emotional. I knew I had a sister out there somewhere and she finally found us," Swain said.

"So I knew he was out there. So to actually see my brother before I messaged him on Facebook was just so emotional," Grimes-Babor said.

The two are making plans to meet each other for the first time.

