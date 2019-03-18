Roanoke man hurt during fight dies after weeks in the hospital

ROANOKE, Va. - A 62-year-old Roanoke man died earlier this month due to injuries he suffered during a fight last month.

Police say Bobby Ray Moore was receiving treatment at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in an incident alleged that happened on Feb. 19.

On that date, Moore was involved in an argument with another man in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW that turned physically violent and Moore fell and hit his head on the concrete sidewalk and was admitted to the hospital, according to police.

Police were not notified of his condition until Feb. 26.

On March 2, Moore died as a result of his injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident.

While police say they know the identity of the other individual, no charges have been filed at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.