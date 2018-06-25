Trial continued for Roanoke man accused of beating 70-year-old, setting fire

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

There's another delay for the trial for a Roanoke man accused of beating another man and setting his apartment on fire.

Omarr Martin is facing malicious wounding and arson charges. His trial was scheduled for Monday morning.

All parties showed up, but a judge continued the case until September 18.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Roanoke man is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning after police say he beat up a 70-year-old man, stole money from him, tied him up, and set his apartment on fire.

There's a trial scheduled for 9 a.m. in Roanoke for 21-year-old Omarr Martin. He's facing charges for malicious wounding and arson from the incident, which happened last August.

MAN TELLS STORY OF ATTACK, FIRE THAT NEARLY KILLED HIM

The victim, Clarence "Skip" Kakert, a Vietnam veteran, says he barely survived the attack at his Colonial Avenue apartment. He's received donations from the community and tells 10 News he's doing well.

