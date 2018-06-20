Roanoke man pleads guilty to child porn charges

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man pleaded guilty to child porn charges on Tuesday.

Scott Curtiss Pieritz, 57, pleaded guilty to charges of enticement of a minor, receipt or attempted receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

In July 2017, law enforcement agents were notified that Pieritz, who had a duty to register as a sex offender as a result of three prior child pornography convictions, was using various social media applications to entice minors to produce and send him child pornography.

A search warrant for his electronic devices confirmed that Pieritz was in possession of numerous images and videos of child pornography, had posed as a minor online, and had exchanged money and gifts for images from minors. The defendant also admitted to this conduct in an interview with law enforcement agents.

Pieritz is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 1.



