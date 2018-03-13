Roanoke man pleads guilty to murder, gun charges

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man pleaded guilty Monday to a fatal shooting that happened last year.

On April 14, 32-year-old Roanoke resident Timothy Duncan was found lying in the middle of the road at the Jamestown Apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

More Headlines

Jonathan Gurley, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, as well as gun charges.

The pleas were entered during his arraignment Monday, just one day before he was supposed to go before a jury in a criminal trial.

Gurley's sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.