Roanoke 18-year-old riding in truck bed dies in Friday afternoon crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police say drugs may have been a factor in a crash that killed an 18-year-old man Friday afternoon.

At 1:23 p.m., a 2006 Ford F-150 traveling at a high rate of speed went out of control, ran off the left side of the road and overturned at the intersection of Wipledale Avenue and Quail Hollow Circle, according to police.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The front passenger was not injured.

Police say two people were riding in the bed of the truck.

One of those, Andrew McNair, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Charges are pending in this case and the investigation continues.

