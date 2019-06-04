Roanoke man sentenced after stabbings outside Blue Cow Ice Cream Company last year

ROANOKE, Va. - A man has been sentenced to more than 15 years behind bars after authorities say he stabbed a woman and her father outside of a Roanoke ice cream shop last year.

Authorities said Jordan Ornes, 26, stabbed a 25-year-old woman and her 61-year-old father several times outside of Blue Cow Ice Cream Company in July.

A bystander reportedly tried to help the two victims by hitting Ornes with a chair, but police say he left the area. He was later found and arrested by police with a knife in his possession. All three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

Ornes was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, felony violation of a protective order while armed with a deadly weapon, felony violation of a protective order resulting in serious bodily injury and felony written threats.

On Tuesday, a Roanoke judge sentenced Ornes to 36 years suspended after he serves 15 years and six months in prison.

Ornes will be under indefinite probation and will be under intensive probation supervision for the first five years of his release.

As part of his sentencing, Ornes is not allowed to contact the victims or their families, and is required to comply with mental health treatment recommended for him.

