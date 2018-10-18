Roanoke man sentenced to just under 50 years after fatal New Year's Day argument in 2017

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man has been sentenced to just under 50 years after an argument that turned deadly on New Year's Day of 2017, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The incident happened on Rutherford Avenue between neighbors over car repairs. One man was shot three times and was severely injured, and the other man, Alphonzo Lawson, went to jail.

Lawson was ordered to serve 30 years for aggravated malicious wounding, six years for attempted murder and a total of 13 years for a trio of gun charges -- adding up to just under 50 years behind bars.

The sentence is higher than the state sentencing guidelines, which suggest terms of between 16 and 36 years. However, it did correspond with the jury's request in March for 44 years. The jury found him guilty on all counts.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.