Roanoke man stabbed by early-morning home invaders, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - An early morning home invasion and stabbing resulted in a Roanoke man requiring treatment at a hospital Tuesday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a stab victim drove himself to be treated.

Through the course of their investigation, officers learned that while the victim was at his residence in the 1300 Block Mabry Avenue SE, unknown people broke into his home and started fighting.

During that fight, the victim was stabbed in the torso, according to police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.

