Roanoke man to spend seven years in prison for soliciting undercover cop he though was a minor

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man will spend seven years in prison for propositioning someone he thought was a minor over the internet.

Jarett Henshaw was arrested in March and charged with soliciting an undercover officer he thought was an underage girl.

Henshaw pleaded guilty Monday and a judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

The judge suspended 23 years of the time.

According to online documents, Henshaw will serve five years probation when he is released.

Two other similar charges were dropped.

Henshaw is a former employee of WSLS.

He has remained in custody since his arrest.

