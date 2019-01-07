Roanoke man with lengthy rap sheet gets charged in armed robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating an armed robbery in the Wasena area.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery on Main Street just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Although they didn't disclose which business had been robbed, we do know it happened in the 1100 block, which is where the Getty Mart is. The Getty Mart is frequently a target.

Police say a man came into the store and demanded money at gunpoint. He then left the scene after taking cash from the register.

Officers found 29-year-old Roanoke resident Donte Trent in the area. After investigating, they charged him with robbery.

Trent has a fairly extensive list of previous charges, including attempted robbery, attempted malicious wounding, and possession of marijuana.

No one was hurt, and the money was recovered. Police were also able to recover the gun.





