Roanoke mayor teams up with Star City Reads

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke mayor, Sherman Lea, has teamed up with Star City Reads for a literacy initiative to get books into the hands of children in an unusual place.

Today, at the First Impressions Barbershop, mayor Lea passed out packages containing children books.

The books will be placed inside 12 barbershops' and hair salons throughout the area. The goal is to have children who visit the shops read while there.

"We encourage reading with our children and that the reading initiative is important that the community supports for the success in school and life," Sheila Umberger, director of libraries for Roanoke City. "So it ties directly in with our campaign which is to put books into the hands of all children."

Since 2012, Star City Reads has been able to pass out close 100,000 books throughout Roanoke City.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.