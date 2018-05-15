Roanoke ministry that works with homeless gets new vehicle, thanks to donations

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke ministry that helps the homeless has a new vehicle to help people in need.

After fundraising and community donations, The Least of These Ministry, in the Roanoke Valley, was able to buy an out-of-service ambulance from Roanoke Emergency Medical Services. Ministry members say it will allow them to have a stocked vehicle with hygiene items, sleeping bags and blankets. The ambulance also has room to sit, so members can meet with homeless people and work to get them into housing.

"This community has been beyond amazing. There aren't even any words to express how much I appreciate the Roanoke community and even surrounding communities that have stepped up and seen value in what we do," said Dawn Sandoval, with The Least of These.

If you're interested in helping out the ministry, it's hosting a 5K run and walk this weekend. For more information on that, click here.



