Roanoke NAACP celebrates Jubilee Day 2019

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Roanoke Branch of the NAACP celebrates the annual Jubilee Day.

Jubilee Day is centered on the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863 which freed the slaves in the United States.



The guest speaker was 14-year-old Elijah Coles-Brown. He's a national motivational speaker, social justice and civil rights activist and entrepreneur.

"I believe it is important that we come together and celebrate a day that of what we accomplished as a nation and what we can further accomplish if we put our mind to it and be able to encourage each other in 2019," said Coles-Brown.

The program was held at Loudon Avenue Christian Church.



