Roanoke NAACP president joins growing list of leaders calling for Gov. Northam to resign

ROANOKE, Va. - The leader of the Roanoke chapter of the NAACP is now calling for Gov. Ralph Northam to step down.

After a racist photo from Northam’s medical school yearbook came to light, the NAACP on a national and state level called for Northam’s resignation.

Roanoke branch president Brenda Hale calls the racist photo shocking and said Northam can no longer be an effective leader.

"Once your integrity and credibility become questionable to this degree, what good can you do for all the citizens of the state of Virginia?” Hale asked.

Hale said her branch supports Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax becoming the next governor should Northam resign.

