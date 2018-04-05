Roanoke NAACP President Shares Memories of Dr. King

ROANOKE, Va. - People across Southwest Virginia shared their memories of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after an assassin's bullet killed the civil rights leader.

Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke branch of the NAACP, said a moment with King when she was in high school will always stick with her.

"1963. I was privileged to have long pigtails and when we were introduced, he just ignored me and went straight for the pigtails and had to pull them," Hale said.

She said that playful gesture happened during a visit King made to a Connecticut high school.

Hale said King's work inspired her to live a life dedicated to civil rights and activism.

"People followed Dr. King because he was doing all the right things for the right reasons," Hale said.

She feels King would still be pushing for justice and equal rights if he was alive today.

"I think he would be shocked to know that there are so many homeless people in the United States of America. There are so many people that don't have equity when it comes to education. There are so many people that don't have adequate housing," Hale said.

Hale was a part of the committee to create the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and statue in downtown Roanoke.

