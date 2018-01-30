Roanoke named to TripAdvisor list of small cities to visit in US

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke is celebrating another top travel ranking.

Roanoke has been named one of the best small cities in America for a 2018 getaway by TripAdvisor. The popular travel website featured Roanoke in an article titled "23 Great American Small Cities to Visit in 2018."

The list mentioned Roanoke being bike-friendly as one of the main reasons it was chosen. The Taubman Museum of Art as well as the craft beer scene were also highlighted. And of course, TripAdvisor included the Mill Mountain Star as a site worth seeing.



"We were on AARP's list of places to visit as well, so we're hitting multiple demographics. These lists keep popping up for us, which is great because it gives us an opportunity to showcase this beautiful area," said Catherine Fox, with Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge.

Other destinations on the list include Greenville, South Carolina; St. Augustine, Florida; and Ogden, Utah.

To view the full list, click here.



