Roanoke native, international saxophonist to perform at Dumas Legacy concert

ROANOKE, Va.- - An organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Dumas Center is bringing in an international musician for its annual concert.

Dumas Hotel Legacy Inc. is preparing for the second annual Dumas Legacy concert Saturday. The concert is another fundraising effort to try and buy the historic building.



The Henry Street landmark once played host to jazz greats, such as Duke Ellington and Ethel Waters.

The concert will be no different as internationally known saxophonist and Roanoke native Adrian Crutchfield is set to perform.

"Adrian Crutchfield is the last saxophonist to play with Prince. He's played with Bette Midler and Lionel Richie and CeeLo Green. He's very special to us as a hometown musician," said Sharon Hicks, with the steering committee.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and there will be food and other vendors. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Dumas Hotel Legacy Inc. is hoping to raise $20,000.

