Roanoke nonprofit seeks donations to help homeless, others in need

ROANOKE, Va. - A local nonprofit working to help homeless people, families in poverty and senior citizens is asking for your help.

In 2016, Blessing Bags started giving bags of supplies to people in need in the Roanoke Valley. Last year, the program made over 10,000 bags, which other nonprofits and churches distributed to people in 24 states.

The goal for this year is 10,000 to 15,000 Blessing Bags. To make that happen, organizers are asking for your help.

This month, they're trying to raise nearly $3,700 so they can buy more items and cover shipping costs.

"Think of the stuff you get in your hotel -- the travel shampoos and razor blades for shaving, that sort of thing. It's mainly hygiene items -- you know, personal hygiene. There are some snacks and things that go in there as well," Blessing Bag program director Josh Gabrielson said.

Click here to find out how you can help.

