Roanoke officer shoots at car after seeing gun pointed at him, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke police officer fired his service weapon at a moving vehicle during an incident Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At about 3 p.m., police were in the area of 17th Street and Loudon Avenue NW investigating a nuisance call when officers heard the sound of gunshots and saw a vehicle driving in the area, according to a news release from the police department.

As the vehicle drove past the officers, they said they saw a gun pointed at them.

One officer fired his service weapon at the occupant.

The vehicle left the scene and was found empty a few minutes later on 12th Street NW.

No injuries have been reported as of the time of the release.

In accordance with department policy, Virginia State Police have been notified and will be conducting the investigation.

16th Street and Loudon Avenue

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.