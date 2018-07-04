Roanoke officers respond to crash, find one person shot

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot after a reported car crash early Wednesday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW for a reported crash.

Arriving officers found the driver had been shot.

He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, police say the shooting appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.

