Roanoke one of America's favorite cities to visit, travel survey says

ROANOKE, Va. - In a recent travel survey that polled 1,000 Americans on their favorite medium and small towns to visit in the United States, Roanoke landed at No. 11.

We all know what's so great about Roanoke, but apparently those who like to travel here also like the hazy blue rolling mountains, history, natural attractions and that Roanoke Star that makes every day feel a little bit like Christmas.

"Thomas Jefferson was onto something when he began harvesting grapes in the Blue Ridge Valley, and the Roanoke region has continued the tradition," the website Expedia.com boasts of the town. "Sample some fine Virginia wine at Valhalla Vineyards, sip on sweet mead at The HIVE, or treat your taste buds on a guided tour."

Roanoke landed among such beautiful spots as Cape Cod, Lake Tahoe and Aspen.

According to Expedia.com, all nominations were reviewed and the most frequently mentioned cities, towns and villages were pinpointed.

