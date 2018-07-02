Roanoke Parks and Rec hides gnome in new scavenger hunt

ROANOKE, Va. - July is Parks and Recreation Month, and there’s a scavenger hunt in Roanoke starting Monday to encourage people to get outside.

The Roanoke Parks and Rec staff is placing Noke the gnome (pronounced Nokey) in a hidden location each week in one of the 60 local parks. The department will send out hints each day for people who want to look for him.

If you find him, you’ll get instructions on what to do next. Staff members said they wanted to find a fun way to get people excited about going to area parks.

"That's kind of how Noke the gnome was born, and we're going to hide him in a couple of our parks throughout the month and give little clues so people can look for him and then if they find him they can win prizes," said Stephanie Long, Roanoke Parks and Recreation Marketing and Outreach Coordinator.

The department has partnered with Star Hill. You can only get Monday's clue by going to its Roanoke location. The clues the rest of the week will come out on the Parks and Rec social media pages. The gnome will be in a different park in a different quadrant of the Roanoke area each week.

Additionally for Parks and Rec month, the department is holding a Tour de Roanoke event Monday night, which is a food and beer tour, and next Monday there will be a river float with a trip to Star Hill afterward.

