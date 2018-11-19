Roanoke Parks and Recreation asking for volunteers to help repair portion of Murray Run Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Parks and Recreation is asking for your help to repair a trail damaged by Tropical Storm Michael.

Parks and Rec staff, along with volunteers, are rebuilding the Murray Run Greenway trail through Fishburn Park. That portion of the trail was wiped out during Michael's heavy rains.

Staff members say the trail plays an important part in the Grandin and Raleigh Court communities. They're encouraging people to consider volunteering.

"It gets used quite a bit by people in the community walking their dogs, biking, running. Especially in the winter months, it's an opportunity for people to get out," said Renee Powers, trails and greenways supervisor.

Volunteers can meet at the parking lot and Parks and Recreation will provide the supplies. Work on the trail will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and possibly Wednesday. For more information, contact Trails and Greenways Supervisor Renee Powers at 540-853-5867 or renee.powers@roanokeva.gov.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.