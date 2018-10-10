Roanoke participates in national Walk to a Park Day

ROANOKE, Va. - The City of Roanoke is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the 10-minute walk campaign. The short march is part of the national Walk to a Park Day to ensure there's a park within a 10-minute walk of every resident and neighborhood. It highlights the importance of parks and green spaces.

To celebrate, Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb and other city officials walked the greenway at various locations.

The city manages 71 parks, including six greenways trials. Joe Cobb kicked off the campaign with a group at the Wasena Park Bridge.

"I love that we have the parks that we have because they're all kind of unique and very special and they give a flavor for the uniqueness of the different neighborhoods of our city," said Cobb.

Lea took his walk at Countryside Park.

