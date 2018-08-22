Roanoke pastor convicted of sexually assaulting a minor

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke pastor is facing prison time in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

After hours of deliberation, Antonio Jones was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery.

On Wednesday, the jury recommended he spend four years in prison and pay a $1 fine as punishment.

"I don't think he's guilty. and it isn't over. we return to see the judge on Nov. 26 and after that there may very well be an appeal," said Antonio Jones' attorney, Jonathan Kurtin.

After the recommendation, Jones was arrested and given a $15,000 bond.

As we've reported the Kingdom Harvest Church International pastor was originally arrested in March 2017.

Prosecutors said a key piece of evidence was an audio recording with one of the victims that included comments about things going too far. They also heard from a witness who said Jones admitted to inappropriate touching.

