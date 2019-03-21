Roanoke PD: Car break-ins are on the rise in the city

ROANOKE, Va. - Lock your car doors - Roanoke is dealing with a string of car break-ins.

"Suspects will just come through a neighborhood with the intent of just flipping that doorknob to see if your door is open," said Roanoke City Police Chief Tim Jones.

Jones says the Roanoke Police Department has investigated 81 car break-ins since the start of the year, which is more that there were at this time last year. Two of those cases happened recently across the street from one another.

A car was stolen from a driveway on Inglewood Road Southwest near the city-county line more than a week ago. Neighbors say the stolen car was later found totaled.

Susan Kraterfield, who lives across the street from the crime scene, says suspects broke into her unlocked car overnight Tuesday. She says all they stole was $2 from the glove compartment.

"It was a mess," Kraterfield said. "They emptied everything out of here and it was all over. I guess we were naive and complacent and comfortable in our neighborhood more than we should have been."

Jones encourages people to lock their car doors and call 911 if they see anything strange going on by their car.

"I have had my car broken into," Jones said. "I can still taste what it was like to come out to see the glass broken and my gym bag gone. You don't forget those things and that's why as a community, we've got to remain vigilant."

